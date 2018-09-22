HPM Partners LLC Takes $161,000 Position in Callon Petroleum (CPE)

HPM Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,023 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,964,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,735 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 171,548 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 38,507 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,231,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,542,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,393,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 731,032 shares during the period.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $20.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

