Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Director Sells $1,711,856.65 in Stock

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 13,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total value of $1,711,856.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $126.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.30 and a beta of 1.20. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $142.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $18,087,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 14,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Howard Hughes
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.
Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.