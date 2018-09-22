Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Director Sells $1,711,856.65 in Stock

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 13,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total value of $1,711,856.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $126.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.30 and a beta of 1.20. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $142.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Howard Hughes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $18,087,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 14,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.