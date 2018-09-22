home24 (H24) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on home24 (ETR:H24) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on home24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

Shares of ETR H24 opened at €22.65 ($26.34) on Tuesday.

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings. The company's large furniture products comprise living and dining furniture products, including chairs, tables, and drawers; upholstery products comprising sofas, armchairs, and ottomans; bedroom furniture products, such as beds, wardrobes, and mattresses; and other products consisting of garden, office, and bathroom products.

