Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Director Sally Crawford Sells 13,257 Shares

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Director Sally Crawford sold 13,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $524,181.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,630,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $41.24 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $45.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.14 million. equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 912,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,253,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 160,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,786,000 after purchasing an additional 74,861 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Hologic by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Hologic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Barclays downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.47.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

