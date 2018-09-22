Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Director Sally Crawford Sells 13,257 Shares

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Director Sally Crawford sold 13,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $524,181.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,630,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $41.24 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $45.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.14 million. equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Hologic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Barclays downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.47.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.