HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,072 Shares of Entergy Co. (ETR)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1,320.4% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 402.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 200.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 65.7% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 65.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Entergy from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Entergy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Entergy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

ETR opened at $82.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $71.95 and a 52 week high of $87.95.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $552,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald W. Vinci sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $442,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,377 shares of company stock worth $3,141,926. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

