Hive Project (HVN) Price Reaches $0.0298 on Exchanges

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Hive Project token can currently be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. Hive Project has a market capitalization of $11.19 million and approximately $122,363.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hive Project has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00282483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00152224 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.09 or 0.06713734 BTC.

About Hive Project

Hive Project was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hive Project is www.hive-project.net . The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net . Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Buying and Selling Hive Project

Hive Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

