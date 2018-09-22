HITACHI Constr/ADR (HTCMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

HITACHI Constr/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
OTCMKTS:HTCMY opened at $68.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.01. HITACHI Constr/ADR has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $89.10.
HITACHI Constr/ADR Company Profile
Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for HITACHI Constr/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HITACHI Constr/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.