HITACHI Constr/ADR (HTCMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

HITACHI Constr/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

OTCMKTS:HTCMY opened at $68.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.01. HITACHI Constr/ADR has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $89.10.

HITACHI Constr/ADR Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, mine management systems, and mini loaders, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

