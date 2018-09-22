Heska Corp (HSKA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report sales of $31.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.17 million. Heska posted sales of $31.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $134.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.52 million to $134.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $149.42 million per share, with estimates ranging from $148.38 million to $150.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. Heska had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Heska from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

In other Heska news, EVP Steven M. Eyl sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $102,998.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Eyl sold 33,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $3,284,739.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,844.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,278 shares of company stock worth $5,561,060. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heska by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,027,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,657,000 after purchasing an additional 98,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Heska by 81.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,662,000 after purchasing an additional 206,814 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Heska by 48.8% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 354,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,822,000 after purchasing an additional 116,330 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heska by 157.4% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 277,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 169,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Heska by 8.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 241,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $111.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $825.36 million, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.52. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $112.25.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

