Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $31.40 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.82 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.41% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, President Robert Rosen sold 129,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,677.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 132,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,195.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 2,695,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $96,346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,085,469 shares of company stock worth $111,612,708. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $151,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $117,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $240,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

