Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $852,000 Position in CME Group Inc (CME)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 84.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 151.9% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in CME Group by 267.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $175.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $132.33 and a 52-week high of $177.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 111.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $410,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,326,518.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,864,573.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,508,292.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,188 shares of company stock worth $4,934,232. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

