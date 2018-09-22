Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $757,000 Stake in Mitel Networks Corp (MITL)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 569,700 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mitel Networks were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 22NW LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitel Networks by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MITL stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Mitel Networks Corp has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 2.29.

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Mitel Networks had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that Mitel Networks Corp will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd Abbott sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $26,952.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,147.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Charbonneau sold 10,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $115,164.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,346 shares in the company, valued at $664,409.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,019 shares of company stock worth $472,596. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

MITL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Mitel Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mitel Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitel Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Mitel Networks Company Profile

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

