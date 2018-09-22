Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 29.4% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 30,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 7,866.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 69,629 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 68,755 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $462,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,364 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $4,942,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $39.63 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 58.23%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.26.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.