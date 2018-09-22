Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) COO Scott Andrew Sparks Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $98,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,790.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HLX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. 2,473,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,903. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -64.93 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $204.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.54 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLX. ValuEngine downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,216,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 37,819 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 291,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 205,007 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,712,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,511,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,182,000 after acquiring an additional 166,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

