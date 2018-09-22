Hecla Mining (HL) PT Lowered to $3.75

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price target lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $3.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HL. ValuEngine cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 0.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,889,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 114,575 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,639,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,562 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,247,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 477,963 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 13,731.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 47,924 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.