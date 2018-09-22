Head to Head Survey: SinglePoint (SING) versus FTD Companies (FTD)

SinglePoint (NASDAQ: FTD) and FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get SinglePoint alerts:

55.0% of FTD Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of FTD Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

SinglePoint has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTD Companies has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SinglePoint and FTD Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SinglePoint $250,000.00 134.67 -$1.98 million N/A N/A FTD Companies $1.08 billion 0.07 -$234.04 million $0.45 6.11

SinglePoint has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FTD Companies.

Profitability

This table compares SinglePoint and FTD Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SinglePoint N/A N/A N/A FTD Companies -33.52% -9.48% -3.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SinglePoint and FTD Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A FTD Companies 0 2 0 0 2.00

FTD Companies has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 145.45%. Given FTD Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FTD Companies is more favorable than SinglePoint.

Summary

SinglePoint beats FTD Companies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint, Inc. is a technology and acquisition company, which focuses on acquiring companies. The portfolio of companies of the firm includes payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. It operates through In-House Services and Referral Services segments. The company was founded by Gregory P. Lambrecht on October 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

FTD Companies Company Profile

FTD Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through four segments: Provide Commerce, Consumer, Florist, and International. The company offers floral, specialty foods, gift, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies. It also markets and sells gift items, including gourmet-dipped berries and other sweets, personalized gifts, gift baskets, wine and champagne, jewelry, and spa products, as well as gourmet food products; and provides point-of-sale systems and related technology services to floral network members, including traditional retail florists, and other retail locations offering floral and related products. In addition, the company offers a suite of products and services to members of its floral network, such as services that enable its floral network members to send, receive, and deliver floral orders, as well as other companies; and fresh-cut flower arrangements, occasion-specific gifts and plants, bears, and chocolates. It offers its products under the FTD, Interflora, ProFlowers, Shari's Berries, Personal Creations, RedEnvelope, Flying Flowers, Roses.com, Gifts.com, ProPlants, Sincerely, Ink Cards, Postagram, BloomThat, and Mercury Man logo names, as well as through its Websites, related mobile sites and applications, and various telephone numbers. The company was formerly known as UNOL Intermediate, Inc. FTD Companies, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.