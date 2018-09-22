Head-To-Head Survey: KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (KCDMY) versus SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (SEPGY)

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS: SEPGY) and SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR and SUPERDRY PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR 10.77% 68.65% 10.73% SUPERDRY PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUPERDRY PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR and SUPERDRY PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR $2.00 billion N/A $213.97 million N/A N/A SUPERDRY PLC/ADR $1.17 billion 1.04 $67.83 million $1.25 11.84

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SUPERDRY PLC/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR and SUPERDRY PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 SUPERDRY PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. SUPERDRY PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. SUPERDRY PLC/ADR pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR beats SUPERDRY PLC/ADR on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swimming diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, creams and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; and feminine napkins, panty protectors, tampons, and intimate wipes for women. It also provides beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, and foaming liquid soaps; and professional products, such as dispensers, jumbo roll toilet papers, paper towels, hand towels, and industrial cleaning cloths, as well as underwear's, protectors, feminine napkins, and prefolded products for adults. The company offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebé, Kleenex, Kimlark, Pétalo, Cottonelle, Depend, Kotex, Evenflo, Escudo, Blumen, and Solei brands. It also exports its products. The company is based in México, Mexico.

About SUPERDRY PLC/ADR

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories. The Wholesale segment is involved in the ownership of brands; wholesale distribution of own brand products, such as clothing, footwear, and accessories; and trade sales. The company's products include T-shirts, polo shirts, hoods and sweats, denim, joggers, tops, dresses, jackets, shirts, knitwear, footwear, bags, and accessories. It also engages in contracting overseas personnel. The company operates through 220 owned, 319 franchised, and 16 licensed stores; and 27 international Websites across 18 countries covering 12 languages. The company was formerly known as SuperGroup Plc and changed its name to Superdry Plc in January 2018. Superdry Plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

