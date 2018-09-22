Head-To-Head Contrast: Obic (OBIIF) versus Wipro (WIT)

Obic (NYSE: WIT) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Obic and Wipro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wipro $8.37 billion 2.87 $1.23 billion $0.26 20.50

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than Obic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Obic and Wipro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obic 0 0 0 0 N/A Wipro 2 3 2 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Obic has a beta of 4.52, meaning that its stock price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wipro has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Obic and Wipro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obic N/A N/A N/A Wipro 14.66% 15.89% 10.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Wipro pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Obic does not pay a dividend. Wipro pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Wipro beats Obic on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as banking, financial services, and insurance; health business; consumer business; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing; technology; and communications. The company's IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software and data storage products, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. The company has research collaboration agreements with Tel Aviv University for core and applied research in image and text analytics using deep learning and sparse representation models and techniques; and IISc on technologies for autonomous vehicles. Wipro Limited was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

