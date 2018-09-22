Head-To-Head Contrast: Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) & Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: SGEN) and Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Seattle Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences -16.07% -14.22% -6.42% Seattle Genetics -7.75% -21.01% -17.56%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Neurocrine Biosciences and Seattle Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 0 0 18 0 3.00 Seattle Genetics 0 7 9 0 2.56

Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $122.11, suggesting a potential upside of 2.08%. Seattle Genetics has a consensus price target of $70.62, suggesting a potential downside of 9.19%. Given Neurocrine Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Neurocrine Biosciences is more favorable than Seattle Genetics.

Volatility & Risk

Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seattle Genetics has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Seattle Genetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $161.63 million 66.96 -$142.54 million ($1.62) -73.84 Seattle Genetics $482.25 million 25.60 -$125.53 million ($0.88) -88.36

Seattle Genetics has higher revenue and earnings than Neurocrine Biosciences. Seattle Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Seattle Genetics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. operates as a product based bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company product includes INGREZZA. Neurocrine Biosciences was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale on January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops enfortumab vedotin, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; and tisotumab vedotin that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with cervical cancer and solid tumors. In addition, it conducts phase 3 clinical trials of ADCETRIS which includes ECHELON-1 for patients with newly diagnosed advanced stage classical Hodgkin lymphoma; ECHELON-2 for patients with newly diagnosed CD30-expressing MTCL; and the CHECKMATE 812 for patients with relapsed or refractory or transplant-ineligible, and advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma. Further, the company's earlier stage clinical pipeline includes six other ADC programs consisting of ladiratuzumab vedotin, denintuzumab mafodotin, SGN-CD19B, SGN-CD123A, SGN-CD33A, and SGN-CD352A, as well as two immuno-oncology agents, including SEA-CD40 and SGN-2FF. It has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc., PSMA Development Company LLC; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Unum Therapeutics, Inc., and Genmab A/S, as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

