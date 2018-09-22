Head to Head Analysis: IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) vs. Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD)

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: OXFD) and Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Oxford Immunotec Global shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Oxford Immunotec Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for IDEXX Laboratories and Oxford Immunotec Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEXX Laboratories 1 0 5 0 2.67 Oxford Immunotec Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $238.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.30%. Oxford Immunotec Global has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.13%. Given Oxford Immunotec Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oxford Immunotec Global is more favorable than IDEXX Laboratories.

Risk and Volatility

IDEXX Laboratories has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Immunotec Global has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and Oxford Immunotec Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEXX Laboratories 14.50% -703.80% 21.21% Oxford Immunotec Global -23.41% -39.85% -23.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and Oxford Immunotec Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEXX Laboratories $1.97 billion 10.60 $263.14 million $3.28 73.52 Oxford Immunotec Global $103.08 million 4.03 -$32.88 million ($1.36) -11.76

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Immunotec Global. Oxford Immunotec Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEXX Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats Oxford Immunotec Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments. The company provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community. It also offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy markets; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; and point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers that are used in the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market. The company markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions. It develops and markets T-SPOT.TB test used to test for tuberculosis. The company is also developing a range of assays for tick-borne diseases, such as lyme disease, as well as for use in screening blood for the parasite babesia microti that causes babesiosis; and T-SPOT.CMV test that measures the strength of a patient's cellular response to CMV infection. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC markets its T-SPOT.TB test through a direct sales force in the United States, certain European countries, and Japan, as well as through distributors in other parts of the world. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

