H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. UBS Group raised H&E Equipment Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.40.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.50. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $44.24.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 20th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

In other news, CEO John Engquist sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $84,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,512,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,613,249.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

