HC Wainwright Analysts Give Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) a $13.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INO. BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 252.95%. The business had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 49,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $263,452.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,357,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,660,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,088 shares in the company, valued at $431,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,845,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after buying an additional 356,105 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,738,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after buying an additional 174,911 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 530,247 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 33,555 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

