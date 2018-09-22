Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1282 per share on Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. This is an increase from Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,420. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

