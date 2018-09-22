Harsco Co. (HSC) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 221,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Harsco were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 64,780 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 56.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 98,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSC opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.53. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 2.78.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Singular Research began coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

