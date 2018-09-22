Harris Co. (HRS) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Harris worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRS. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in Harris during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Harris during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Harris in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Harris in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Harris in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRS stock opened at $164.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. Harris Co. has a 12 month low of $129.86 and a 12 month high of $170.54.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Harris had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Harris Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is an increase from Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 6th. Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Several research firms have commented on HRS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Harris from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Harris in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Harris to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Harris in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 26,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $4,283,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sheldon J. Fox sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $7,471,354.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,570,432.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,407,341. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

