Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 29.90 Per Share

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.90 ($0.39) per share on Friday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $10.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HL opened at GBX 2,261 ($29.45) on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,258 ($16.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,935 ($25.21).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.01) to GBX 1,790 ($23.32) in a report on Monday, July 9th. Numis Securities upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,655 ($21.56) to GBX 2,198 ($28.63) in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.89) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,100 ($27.35) to GBX 2,200 ($28.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,758.30 ($22.90).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed, and Third Party/Other Services. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform, which enables clients to hold their funds, shares, exchange traded funds (ETFs), bonds, investment trusts, individual savings accounts (ISAs), and self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs).

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.