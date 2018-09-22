Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on THG. ValuEngine lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $140.00 price target on Hanover Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th.

THG opened at $118.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.93. Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $96.42 and a 52 week high of $131.44.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,538,000 after buying an additional 401,605 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,952,000 after buying an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 777,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,626,000 after buying an additional 363,017 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 775,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,723,000 after buying an additional 79,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,336,000 after buying an additional 33,180 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

