Halliburton (HAL) Position Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,530 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 29,210 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Halliburton worth $26,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 186,865 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 12.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 40.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,318 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $960,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.96.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,674.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $40.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.