Halliburton (HAL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAL. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.96.

Shares of HAL opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.24. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,674.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,844,408 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $779,554,000 after acquiring an additional 799,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,579,725 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $656,962,000 after acquiring an additional 531,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,303,279 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $464,265,000 after acquiring an additional 53,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 25.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,879,339 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $309,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,703 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886,928 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $229,392,000 after acquiring an additional 230,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

