Habit Restaurants Inc (HABT) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HABT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of HABT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.95. 381,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Habit Restaurants has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $420.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.69, a P/E/G ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Habit Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $102.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Habit Restaurants by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 30,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Habit Restaurants by 173.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Habit Restaurants by 18.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Habit Restaurants by 151.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Habit Restaurants by 196.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

