GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $348,000 in Ball Co. (BLL) Stock

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soapstone Management L.P. raised its stake in Ball by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ball by 503.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 207,146 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Ball by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Ball by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 170,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 111,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 96,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $4,156,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 471,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,262,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $44.57 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ball had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

