GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $323,000 Holdings in Semtech Co. (SMTC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Semtech were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 228.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 78,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1,106.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 57,615 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,804 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 15.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

In related news, SVP Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Jungsup Kim sold 8,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $517,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,415 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,216. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Semtech to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.18.

SMTC stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.