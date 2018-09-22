GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Axovant Sciences Ltd (AXON)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 149,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axovant Sciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,012,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 100,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Axovant Sciences by 2,519.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 176,227 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 148.9% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 416,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 249,074 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 175.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,330,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 847,946 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 183.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 320,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Axovant Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Axovant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff purchased 25,000 shares of Axovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Axovant Sciences Ltd has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). analysts forecast that Axovant Sciences Ltd will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Axovant Sciences Profile

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the fields of neurology and psychiatry in the United States and the European Union. It focuses on developing AXO-Lenti-PD, an in vivo lentiviral gene therapy investigational product candidate for the one-time treatment of Parkinson's disease.

