Green Square Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Green Square Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.2% of Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 37.8% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 6.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 24.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 54,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 35.2% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 72,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $205.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.31 and a 52-week high of $206.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.03.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total transaction of $298,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.