Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Green Brick Partners’ rating score has improved by 50% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $11.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Green Brick Partners an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 7,140,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $64,761,913.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Summer Loveland acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $50,191.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,191. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 60,900 shares of company stock valued at $577,111. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRBK stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,319. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $155.01 million during the quarter. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 5.09%.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, single family, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.