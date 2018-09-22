Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 928 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DexCom were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 12.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 12.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,576 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter.

In other DexCom news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $254,434.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,308,810.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew K. Balo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $497,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,322 shares of company stock valued at $24,582,764. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $139.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $148.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.81 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of DexCom to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Raymond James raised shares of DexCom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DexCom to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.64.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

