Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,112,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,718,000 after buying an additional 102,964 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 91.5% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,066,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 509,298 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 35.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 749,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,739,000 after purchasing an additional 195,713 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 19.4% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 611,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 99,296 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. Sleep Number Corp has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $40.72.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Sleep Number had a return on equity of 115.80% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $316.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Callen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.