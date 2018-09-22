Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.28 Million Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at $148,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at $936,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 118.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 6.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, CL King lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Standard Motor Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,539.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick D. Sturdivant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,281 shares of company stock worth $312,759. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMP opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.65. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $52.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $286.64 million for the quarter. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

