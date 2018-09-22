Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

GVA opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($1.01). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $807.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Granite Construction’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Granite Construction will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Granite Construction to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Granite Construction has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.43.

In other news, Director Claes Bjork purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.25 per share, with a total value of $287,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

