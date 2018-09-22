Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.
GVA opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.
Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($1.01). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $807.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Granite Construction’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Granite Construction will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Claes Bjork purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.25 per share, with a total value of $287,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Granite Construction Company Profile
Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.
