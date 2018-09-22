Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for United Utilities Group (UU)

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 530 ($6.90) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.57) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 811 ($10.56) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. United Utilities Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 818.78 ($10.67).

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Shares of LON:UU opened at GBX 702 ($9.14) on Tuesday. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 648.60 ($8.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,078 ($14.04).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.