Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for United Utilities Group (UU)

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2018 // No Comments

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 530 ($6.90) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.57) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 811 ($10.56) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. United Utilities Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 818.78 ($10.67).

Shares of LON:UU opened at GBX 702 ($9.14) on Tuesday. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 648.60 ($8.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,078 ($14.04).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?

Analyst Recommendations for United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply