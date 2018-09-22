Golden Star Resources (GSS) Given a $1.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price objective on Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“We maintain our Buy rating and our $1.00 per share PT. Our valuation is based on a DCF of the Prestea and Wassa mines, utilizing a 9% discount rate for each. We also add cash and deduct debt to reach our overall NAV of $0.98 per share, which we round to the nearest $0.10 for our $1.00 per share PT.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GSS. Scotiabank upgraded Golden Star Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Star Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $0.98.

Shares of GSS stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $0.92.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Golden Star Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 1,299.50%. The firm had revenue of $77.12 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Golden Star Resources by 203.5% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 145,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 268,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 78,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 156,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 426,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,303,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 321,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

