Gold Pressed Latinum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81.00 (GPL)

Gold Pressed Latinum (CURRENCY:GPL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. Gold Pressed Latinum has a market cap of $25,228.00 and $81.00 worth of Gold Pressed Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Pressed Latinum coin can currently be bought for $0.0983 or 0.00001460 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gold Pressed Latinum has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.35 or 0.03093122 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00565378 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00027197 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015052 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00022088 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034884 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00020671 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015103 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008963 BTC.

Gold Pressed Latinum Profile

Gold Pressed Latinum is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt Jane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 27th, 2013. Gold Pressed Latinum’s total supply is 256,527 coins. Gold Pressed Latinum’s official website is www.scificrypto.info/gpl/index.htm

Gold Pressed Latinum Coin Trading

Gold Pressed Latinum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Pressed Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Pressed Latinum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Pressed Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

