Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,418,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 26,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $100,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,658,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,457,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,317,000 after acquiring an additional 140,201 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,072,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in Golar LNG by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,403,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 606,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,412,000. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GLNG shares. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Bank of America downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

GLNG opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $35.54.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $59.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is -34.01%.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

