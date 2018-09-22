Global X Management Co LLC Has $6.92 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Global X Management Co LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 840.9% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

GIS opened at $44.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $104,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre bought 1,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,018 shares of company stock worth $7,114,487. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.