Global X Management Co LLC Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Fortive Corp (FTV)

Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 2.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Fortive by 6.4% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,174,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,954,000 after purchasing an additional 161,059 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Fortive by 24.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Fortive by 56.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Fortive to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of FTV opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,454,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,054.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara B. Hulit sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $1,234,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,088.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,602 shares of company stock worth $6,047,572 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

