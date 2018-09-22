Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $25.29 Million Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $25,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 37,388.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 112,913 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10,109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.95.

In other news, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 20,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total transaction of $9,201,577.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 104,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,085,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.04, for a total value of $2,326,843.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,975.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $15,411,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $469.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $344.08 and a 1 year high of $479.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.14. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 46.68% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

