Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,069,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 228,918 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $58,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 124.5% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 68,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,880 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.7% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 508,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $764.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.72 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Desjardins lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gildan Activewear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

