Georgian Mining (GEO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.00

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.15 ($0.11), with a volume of 278238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

About Georgian Mining (LON:GEO)

Georgian Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. The company's principal property is the Kvemo Bolnisi copper-gold project located in Georgia. It also holds interests in the Tsitsel Sopeli project; the Dambludka base and precious metal project; the Khrami project; and David Garedji copper-gold project located in Georgia, as well as the Walchen Copper Gold VMS project situated in Austria.

