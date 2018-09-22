Geoffrey William Gosling Sells 158,300 Shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (DRT) Stock

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (TSE:DRT) insider Geoffrey William Gosling sold 158,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.46, for a total transaction of C$1,022,618.00.
TSE DRT opened at C$6.42 on Friday. Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd has a 52 week low of C$4.39 and a 52 week high of C$7.10.
Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$80.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$82.29 million. Dirtt Environmental Solutions had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.60%.
Dirtt Environmental Solutions Company Profile
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.
