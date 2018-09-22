Geoffrey William Gosling Sells 158,300 Shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (DRT) Stock

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (TSE:DRT) insider Geoffrey William Gosling sold 158,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.46, for a total transaction of C$1,022,618.00.

TSE DRT opened at C$6.42 on Friday. Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd has a 52 week low of C$4.39 and a 52 week high of C$7.10.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$80.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$82.29 million. Dirtt Environmental Solutions had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

