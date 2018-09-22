Genprex Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 25th (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex’s (NASDAQ:GNPX) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 25th. Genprex had issued 1,280,000 shares in its IPO on March 29th. The total size of the offering was $6,400,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Genprex in a report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Genprex stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. Genprex has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

Genprex, Inc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome.

