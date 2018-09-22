GDS (GDS) Research Coverage Started at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for GDS’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of GDS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.46.

Shares of GDS opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. GDS has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $46.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in GDS by 100.0% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 41.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

